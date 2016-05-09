FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Eldorado says to resume work at Greek gold mine
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 9, 2016 / 11:48 AM / a year ago

Canada's Eldorado says to resume work at Greek gold mine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A general view of the construction site of a mine of Hellas Gold, a subsidiary of Canadian mining company Eldorado Gold Corp, in Skouries, in the Halkidiki region, northern Greece February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold will resume construction work at a stalled Greek gold mine project after it received approval by Greek authorities, the Canadian miner said on Monday.

After years of confrontation with the Greek government over environmental concerns, Vancouver-based Eldorado halted development in its Skouries project in northern Greece in January.

It laid off most of its 600 workers at the project, saying the government had been delaying necessary permits. Eldorado had also threatened to do the same with its Olympias mine, which is situated nearby.

Eldorado said its Greek unit, Hellas Gold, received approval of an updated technical study for its Skouries project. The decision enabled it to recommence construction activities at the site, the company said.

“We are all very pleased with the receipt of this approval and greatly encouraged by the ongoing interaction between Hellas Gold and the Ministry and its technical services,” Chief Executive Officer Paul Wright said in a statement.

“We look forward to working together with the Ministry to advance the Skouries and Olympias projects for the benefit of all stakeholders,” he added.

Eldorado was granted a Greek licence to set up a processing plant in Olympias in March, which was instrumental in the development of the mine.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.