10 months ago
Biden says he's not interested in serving in Clinton administration
#Politics
October 28, 2016 / 9:13 PM / 10 months ago

Biden says he's not interested in serving in Clinton administration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden gestures during a news conference at the Swedish government offices, Rosenbad in Stockholm, Sweden, August 25, 2016.Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Friday he is not interested in serving under Democrat Hillary Clinton if she is elected president.

"I'll do anything I can if Hillary's elected to help her, but I don't want to remain in the administration," Biden said in an interview with NBC's KBJR affiliate in Duluth, Minnesota.

On Thursday, Politico reported that Clinton's campaign was considering Biden for secretary of state if she wins the Nov. 8 election.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
