Commentary: The primaries drew candidates across the demographic spectrum. Voters couldn't have cared less.

Republican presidential candidates (L-R): Ben Carson, Senator Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz and Governor John Kasich listen to the national anthem before the debate in Houston, Texas, February 25, 2016.

At one point, the slate of Democratic and Republican presidential candidates included enough races and genders to be worthy of a Benetton commercial. They included two sons of Cuban immigrants, an Indian-American, two women, an African-American and a Jew among the traditional fraternity of white, Christian men.

Yet voters didn’t seem to care about candidate demographics this year — at least not enough to make a difference in the primaries.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, Latino voters were hardly enamored with Senators Ted Cruz of Texas or Marco Rubio of Florida, for example. From September to mid-March, Donald Trump received more support from Hispanic Republicans than Rubio and Cruz combined.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll also showed that Jewish Democrats were more likely to support former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton than Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who is Jewish. Despite the accusations from Trump that Clinton was playing the “woman’s card,” women voters didn’t exactly line up behind her campaign. During the primaries, women were about as likely to support Sanders as they were Clinton.

“I think that ethnic identification is gradually subsiding,” said Donald Green, a political scientist at Columbia University. “Voters are voting for party first.”

And when it comes to women, especially young women, voters don’t see breaking the glass ceiling as a compelling reason to vote for just any female candidate, said Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia. “They say it’s inevitable that we’ll have a woman president,” Sabato said. “So they can afford to wait” until a more exciting choice comes along. “And they’re right in a way. If you think of the next 20 to 30 years, we’re going to have a far more diverse set of choices” for president.

It’s also worth noting that none of the candidates ran on their race or religion. Sanders defined his campaign around income inequality and spent more time talking about the excesses of Wall Street and climate change than he did about growing up Jewish in Brooklyn. And when asked about Israel, Sanders made sure to express an interest in being more “even-handed” with Palestinians.

“Any national candidate now knows that you can’t win with the call for ‘it’s our turn,’” Green said. “You can win your group, but you’re not going to have the same cross-over appeal.”

More than three-quarters of Catholics supported John F. Kennedy for president in 1960, according to the Gallup polling service. But, 44 years later, they didn’t turn out for John Kerry, who would have been America’s second Catholic president. George W. Bush won the Catholic vote in 2004.

And while Mitt Romney won the majority of Mormon support in 2012, it should be noted that Mormons usually vote Republican. According to the Pew Research Center, George W. Bush won a bigger percentage of Mormons in 2004 than Romney did in 2012.

Chris Kahn is the U.S. polling editor for Reuters.

This column first appeared in “The American Voter,” Reuters’ special issue on the 2016 election. Download the app from iTunes or Google Play.