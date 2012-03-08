France's Hollande wants concrete treaty additions

Francois Hollande (C), Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, speaks to the media as he walks in the street with Socialist party member Claude Bartolone (R) at Les Lilas city near Paris March 8, 2012 during a campaign trip focus on the International Women's Day. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French Socialist Francois Hollande will seek to add specific measures to stimulate economic growth to Europe’s fiscal compact if elected president in May, and will not settle for cosmetic tweaks, his campaign manager said on Wednesday.

Pierre Moscovici said Hollande, the election front-runner, had no intention of unraveling the treaty signed by 25 of the European Union’s 27 members last week, but was determined to push for “precise measures” that could boost economic growth in the bloc.

“What we want is not something cosmetic. It’s real and voluntary. It’s about rebalancing and reorienting European integration,” Moscovici told reporters, adding: “We will be extremely demanding on this issue.”

Hollande, who leads in opinion polls for the two-round election in April and May, is rattling nerves in mostly conservative-led European capitals with his determination to tack new clauses onto a treaty he describes as incomplete.

Moscovici said adding a growth focus to a treaty that is based around enforcing budgetary rigor could help repair disillusionment among the public over the European Union and austerity measures imposed over the debt crisis.

“This growth dimension is missing in the European Investment Bank. It’s missing in what we could call ”project bonds“ - Eurobonds geared for growth projects. It’s missing in the role of lender of last resort for the European Central Bank,” he said.

Francois Hollande (L), Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, walks in the street surrounded by Socialist party member Claude Bartolone (C) and Les Lilas city mayor Daniel Guiraud (R) as he visits Les Lilas city near Paris March 8, 2012 during a campaign trip focus on the International Women's Day. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Hollande has already said he supports the issuance of common euro zone bonds, an idea Germany has so far ruled out. He is also keen to give European institutions and national parliaments more say in euro zone policy and move away from a power duopoly created in recent months by the French and German leaders.

“I want to reaffirm my commitment to the European project, but with conditions,” Hollande said in London last week.

While the idea of some focus on growth as well as austerity may win support among some European governments, any sign that the fiscal compact could come undone would shock financial markets.

Hollande is expected to say more on his ideas for Europe at a meeting of European socialists in Paris in mid-March.

His advisers say he wants the fiscal compact to stipulate that a certain proportion of government spending should go into areas like industrial research and development and green energy.

President Nicolas Sarkozy this week dismissed a report in the German weekly Der Spiegel that European leaders concerned at Hollande’s plans for the bloc had formally agreed to shun him in the run-up to the election.