10 months ago
GE supports Trump, Congress but values diversity, globalization-ceo
#Business News
November 9, 2016 / 9:33 PM / 10 months ago

GE supports Trump, Congress but values diversity, globalization-ceo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt speaks at a news conference in Boston, Massachusetts, in this April 4, 2016, file photo.Brian Snyder/Files

SEATTLE (Reuters) - General Electric Co's (GE.N) chief executive said on Wednesday the company will work with president-elect Donald Trump and the new Congress, but drew distinctions between the company's values and some of Trump's divisive campaign rhetoric.

In a message to employees seen by Reuters, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Immelt said the maker of power plants, aircraft engines and other large equipment remains committed to diversity and a global trading system. "We support people of all races, genders and sexual orientations," he said. "We believe in the importance of globalization and investment."

Reporting by Alwyn Scott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
