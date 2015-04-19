Republican Graham says '91 percent' chance he'll run for president

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - He is not yet ready to commit himself, but South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said on Sunday there was a “91 percent” chance he would enter the Republican presidential race.

Graham, a prominent Senate critic of President Barack Obama’s foreign policy, was among a group of potential and actual Republican candidates who gathered this weekend in New Hampshire, which holds next year’s first presidential primary.

Reminded during a “Fox News Sunday” interview that fellow Republican Carly Fiorina had said recently there was a 90 percent she would become a candidate, Graham was asked what percent chance there was he would run.

“Ninety-one,” he replied.

“I’ve got to put the means together,” Graham said. “I think I’ve got a good message. I think I’ve done more right than wrong on foreign policy. I’ve criticized the president for being weak and indecisive. I’ve been a problem solver in Washington and I think I’ve got something to offer the party and nation.”

Adding: “I’ll make that decision in May,” Graham said: “If I can raise the money, I’ll do it.”