FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republican Graham says '91 percent' chance he'll run for president
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
April 19, 2015 / 10:10 PM / 2 years ago

Republican Graham says '91 percent' chance he'll run for president

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Senator South Carolina Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - He is not yet ready to commit himself, but South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said on Sunday there was a “91 percent” chance he would enter the Republican presidential race.

Graham, a prominent Senate critic of President Barack Obama’s foreign policy, was among a group of potential and actual Republican candidates who gathered this weekend in New Hampshire, which holds next year’s first presidential primary.

Reminded during a “Fox News Sunday” interview that fellow Republican Carly Fiorina had said recently there was a 90 percent she would become a candidate, Graham was asked what percent chance there was he would run.

“Ninety-one,” he replied.

“I’ve got to put the means together,” Graham said. “I think I’ve got a good message. I think I’ve done more right than wrong on foreign policy. I’ve criticized the president for being weak and indecisive. I’ve been a problem solver in Washington and I think I’ve got something to offer the party and nation.”

Adding: “I’ll make that decision in May,” Graham said: “If I can raise the money, I’ll do it.”

Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.