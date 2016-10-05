FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. election outcome could alter next Mexico rate move-Carstens
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

U.S. election outcome could alter next Mexico rate move-Carstens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Mexico Central Bank may opt not to follow any impending interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve if the outcome of the U.S. presidential election is favorable to Mexico, the bank's Governor Agustin Carstens said on Tuesday.

Asked on local television whether Mexico would seek to follow a rate hike by the Fed, Carstens referred to the November election, speaking just a few days after the Mexican central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points.

"We'll have to see the result of the elections, if there's a good result, we've moved ahead of the Fed, and possibly it won't be necessary to raise them (rates)," Carstens said.

Carstens said last week that a victory by Republican candidate Donald Trump would hit Mexico like a hurricane, and noted that a win by Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton would produce a more favorable scenario for the Mexican economy. (Reporting by Dave Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.