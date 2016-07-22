Commentary: Trump kind of, sort of, not at all, endorses Pence as VP

Republican nominee Donald Trump seemed unable to stay on stage after introducing Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his running mate on Saturday. And that wasn’t the half of it.

All aspects of Trump’s news conference with Pence looked out of character. Since the developer first started winning GOP primaries, Trump has signaled his strong rejection of America’s status quo by projecting disgust, anger and sarcasm.

In introducing Pence, however, Trump repeatedly closed his eyes: a key tell of sadness. Sadness is an empathetic, “I-feel-your-pain” emotion that slows people down mentally and physically as they reflect on what’s gone wrong and why. It almost serves as a distress signal.

Yet it seemed Trump’s go-to emotion as he described Pence as a “man I truly believe will be outstanding.”

Trump reportedly heeded political calculation and family pressure in his choice of Pence as his running mate. He passed over politicians he has more in common with, like former House Speaker Newt Gingrich or New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, both of whom share Trump’s damn-the-torpedoes flair.

Does Pence help balance the ticket? Absolutely. A Midwesterner now shares the New Yorker’s ticket, a religious conservative is running with a candidate who seems libertarian on social issues, far right on immigration and close to far left on trade.

Yet personality might be where the two men are most unalike.

“I’m very humble,” Pence told the assembled Manhattan audience. Nothing could distinguish him more from the self-branded Republican nominee.

Case in point: Pence’s most common facial expression signals contemplation or even humility. His eyebrows pull together and down, creating a vertical crease. It’s a look of concern, puzzlement, discernment and focus. Trump’s 28-minute, rambling riff introducing him stood in stark contrast to Pence’s 12-minute acceptance speech.

How often does Trump display a similar facial expression? Virtually never.

But these newly joined-at-the-hip candidates do have one emotion in common: pride.

Consider, when Pence said he was “truly humbled to be at [Trump’s] side,” the governor reverted to the tightened lips and upward thrusting motion that largely signal anger. It also suggests a degree of disgust and sadness.

Combining anger and happiness indicates pride. That’s a key emotion for Pence. He’s proud of being a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order, as he told the crowd at Saturday’s announcement.

But it’s a pride without joy. Yes, Pence flashes some measured smiles. But they are rarely in the immediate vicinity when his declarations are proud.

In contrast, whenever Trump indulges in an expression of pride, expect to see a smirking smile or even momentary mirth to accompany it. Trump does free-wheeling disgust, his upper and lower lip simultaneously pulling away in a round shape that’s here, then gone. It’s his signature look.

Pence’s signature look, however, is that of resoluteness. When the governor’s not pensive, eyebrows knit together, his upward chin thrust pushes his lips so tightly together that a bulge can appear below the middle of his lower lip.

That degree of determination is perhaps five times more common in Pence than in Trump. Despite Trump’s often hotter words.

Pence’s version of sadness also includes devotion. Both men’s heads and gazes turned downward at times. But only Pence spoke of being “grateful to God” as he did so.

How is Pence going to deal with Trump’s radically different rhetorical style? Their joint 60 Minutes interview on Sunday offered some clues. Pence resorted to ironic smiles, even soft chuckling, as Trump waved aside some questions. When the developer sought to discount their contrary statements about supporting the war in Iraq -- it was “a long time ago” -- Pence smiled and momentarily closed his eyes.

Trump described the chemistry between himself and Pence as great, in part because the nominee sees himself as “much more humble” than others might believe. Pence gave yet another ironic smile. But along with that expression came a slightly downward turned corner of his mouth - a sign of sadness often linked to feelings of isolation.

At the end of the Saturday announcement, Trump shook Pence’s hand with conviction and adopted, for a few seconds, the governor’s joyless proud expression. Despite that momentary similarity, however, it’s a good bet that instances of Trump and Pence being on the same page emotionally are likely to be rare indeed.