FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bramson calls for fresh vote on Electra boardroom revamp
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
September 18, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Bramson calls for fresh vote on Electra boardroom revamp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Activist investor Edward Bramson has launched a fresh bid to shake up the management of Electra Private Equity, the company said on Friday, less than a year after he lost a shareholder vote to join its board.

The board of Electra said it had received a requisition for a general meeting from Bramson’s Sherborne Investors, where a resolution will be proposed seeking the appointment of two new board members.

Bramson, Electra’s largest shareholder, has criticized the performance of Electra’s management team and “considers a number of its portfolio companies to be undervalued as a result of operational deficiencies”, Electra said in the statement.

Electra unanimously opposes the resolution to appoint Bramson and Ian Brindle and says it remains convinced that the best interests of shareholders are best served by a board that is wholy independent of any shareholder.

Reporting by Emiliano Mellino, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.