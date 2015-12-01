NV Energy says it has entered the Energy Imbalance Market

(Reuters) - NV Energy Inc [VNEN.UL] has begun participating in the western Energy Imbalance Market (EIM) from Dec. 1, a joint statement by the company and California Independent System Operator (ISO) said on Tuesday.

This will expand the market into Nevada, where it serves 2.4 million customers, enabling NV Energy to save $12 million a year by 2022 while other participants save about $29 million annually by 2022, the statement added.

The EIM was launched in October 2014 with Berkshire Hathaway Energy’s PacifiCorp utility holding company. The energy company is a unit of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc.