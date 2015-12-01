FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NV Energy says it has entered the Energy Imbalance Market
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
December 1, 2015 / 6:12 PM / 2 years ago

NV Energy says it has entered the Energy Imbalance Market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - NV Energy Inc [VNEN.UL] has begun participating in the western Energy Imbalance Market (EIM) from Dec. 1, a joint statement by the company and California Independent System Operator (ISO) said on Tuesday.

This will expand the market into Nevada, where it serves 2.4 million customers, enabling NV Energy to save $12 million a year by 2022 while other participants save about $29 million annually by 2022, the statement added.

The EIM was launched in October 2014 with Berkshire Hathaway Energy’s PacifiCorp utility holding company. The energy company is a unit of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.