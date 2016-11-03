U.S. taking steps to boost electric vehicle charging

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it will establish 48 national electric-vehicle charging corridors on nearly 25,000 miles of highways in 35 U.S. states.

The Obama administration said 28 states, utilities and vehicle manufactures, including General Motors Co, BMW AG and Nissan Motor Co, and electric vehicle charging firms have agreed to work together to jump start the additional electric vehicle charging stations. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)