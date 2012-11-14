Electrolux says eyes further acquisitions

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - World number two home appliances maker Electrolux (ELUXb.ST) is likely to make further acquisitions to help drive growth, the company’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Electrolux’s most recent acquisitions were of a company in Chile and one in Egypt as the group focuses on emerging markets.

“There is room for acquisitions,” chief financial officer Tomas Eliasson told a meeting of investors.

He said the two recent purchases showed the company was putting more focus on buying other companies and that such deals added to top line expansion of sales.

At the same time, the company wanted to protect its BBB+ credit rating, he added.