Electrolux Q1 core profit tops forecasts, keeps outlook

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Home appliances maker Electrolux (ELUXb.ST) reported quarterly earnings ahead of forecasts on Wednesday and repeated it expected flat or slightly lower demand in its key European market this year.

It was slightly more upbeat on North America, where it expected demand to stay flat or rise up to 2 percent in 2012.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax of 943 billion Swedish crowns ($140 billion), ahead of the average forecast in a Reuters poll of 865 million Swedish crowns and up from last year’s 696 million crowns.

($1 = 6.7368 Swedish crowns)