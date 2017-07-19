FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 minutes ago
Electrolux profit beats forecast on North American strength
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Physicians facing tough choices
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
Reuters Investigates
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
Money
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 19, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 5 minutes ago

Electrolux profit beats forecast on North American strength

3 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Home appliance maker Electrolux (ELUXb.ST) reported its best quarterly operating margin in almost seven years boosted by strong progress in its biggest market, North America, sending its shares up 6 percent to a record high.

The maker of white goods under brands such as Frigidaire, AEG and Zanussi as well as its own name has been squarely focused on boosting profitability since CEO Jonas Samuelson took charge early last year.

Efforts to boost margins include exiting unprofitable lines to focus on more lucrative business in areas such as kitchen and laundry products.

Operating earnings rose to 1.94 billion crowns ($234 million) from 1.56 billion a year ago, the Swedish company said. That was ahead of a mean forecast of 1.73 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Its operating margin of 6.2 percent was its highest since the third quarter of 2010, and also marked the first time since that it had hit its 6 percent profitability target. Analysts had forecast an operating margin of 5.5 percent in the quarter.

Profitability in North America accounted for the main positive surprise with margins reaching 8.4 percent despite continued price pressure and declining private label sales.

The company said it expected cost savings of 2.3 billion crowns this year, marginally up from a previous estimate of 2.2 billion. It also confirmed that increased raw material prices were expected to result in 1.4 billion crowns of higher costs.

The rival of U.S. Whirlpool Corp (WHR.N) also raised its forecast for market demand in North America, saying it now expected it to grow 3-4 percent this year versus 2-3 percent previously.

"With a good trend during the first half of the year, the market for appliances in North America remains strong and we see the favorable macro environment continuing to support demand," Samuelson said in a statement.

Electrolux repeated its market outlook for 1 percent growth in Europe.

To help boost margins, the company has also introduced modularisation -- a technique which aims to reduce complexity, and allows manufacturers to raise the number of components common to a range of products.

Electrolux, which also competes with Asian firms such as LG Electronics (066570.KS) and Haier Group, has seen its shares rise about 25 percent this year, compared with a 13 percent rise in the STOXX Europe personal and household goods index .SXQP.

Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Keith Weir

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.