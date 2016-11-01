The Electronic Arts Inc., logo is displayed on a screen during a PlayStation 4 Pro launch event in New York City, U.S., September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc's (EA.O) revenue forecast for the key holiday-shopping quarter was slightly below analysts' estimates, amid expectations of heavy competition from other games releasing around the same time.

EA forecast adjusted revenue of about $2.04 billion for the current quarter, at the start of which it launched the highly anticipated "Battlefield 1" and "Titanfall 2" shooter games.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $2.08 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

EA's shares fell 3.5 percent to $75.10 in extended trading on Tuesday.

Activision Blizzard Inc's (ATVI.O) "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" and Ubisoft Entertainment SA's (UBIP.PA) "Watch Dogs 2" have not launched yet, but are expected to launch this quarter.

That may prompt EA to be conservative with its outlook, Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said in a pre-earnings note.

EA's adjusted revenue was $1.10 billion in the second quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts on average were expecting $1.09 billion.

"FIFA 17," the newest version of EA's top-selling soccer franchise, debuted at the end of September, toward the end of the second quarter, pushing about $75 million in digital revenue to the third quarter.

Sales from EA's digital business rose 12.7 percent to about $566 million in the second quarter.

The company said its loss for the period narrowed to $38 million, or 13 cents per share, from $140 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Starting from the latest quarter, EA has stopped reporting non-GAAP measures that adjust for deferred revenue, as it has done since fiscal 2008, to comply with stricter guidelines by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)