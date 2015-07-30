EA forecast 'conservative', despite upcoming Star Wars launch

An Electronic Arts (EA) video game logo is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O) raised its full-year profit and sales forecasts, counting on the highly-anticipated launches of “Star Wars: Battlefront” and “Need for Speed” titles, but the forecast fell short of analysts’ estimate.

The video game publisher’s shares fell more than 3 percent in trading after the bell on Thursday.

“Star Wars: Battlefront” and “Need for Speed”, or “NFS” as the game is popularly known are both set to be released in November, halfway through EA’s third quarter.

EA raised its adjusted revenue forecast to $4.45 billion from $4.40 billion for fiscal year ending March 31, and its adjusted profit forecast to $2.85 per share from $2.75.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $2.87 per share, on revenue of $4.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“We are a conservative organization by nature and we want to make sure we are exceeding our expectations in the marketplace,” Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen said in an interview.

Jorgensen said EA doesn’t currently expect to raise its earlier estimate of selling 9-10 million units of “Star Wars: Battlefront” before the end of fiscal 2016.

EA will revisit that estimate when it next reports results in October, Jorgensen said.

“Star Wars: Battlefront” is scheduled to be launched on Nov. 17, a month before Walt Disney’s (DIS.N) releases “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, the latest movie in the franchise.

The game received rave reviews and heightened anticipation further after EA released gameplay in June showing fan favorites Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker locking lightsabers.

The latest edition of “NFS”, one of the most successful video game franchises of all time, comes after EA didn’t release a 2014 edition of the franchise, the first time the company did that in 13 years. The 2015 edition is set to released on Nov. 3.

EA’s net income rose 31.9 percent, to $442 million, or $1.32 per share, in the first quarter ended June 30.

Excluding items, it earned 15 cents per share, handily beating analysts’ estimate of 3 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Adjusted revenue fell 10.6 percent to $693 million, but beat analysts estimates of $652 million.

The Redwood City, California-based company’s shares fell to $70 in after-market trading. The stock closed at $72.30 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.