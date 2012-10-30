FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Electronic Arts third-quarter forecast disappoints as "Medal" lags
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 30, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

Electronic Arts third-quarter forecast disappoints as "Medal" lags

Malathi Nayak

2 Min Read

Electronic Arts' Chief Executive Officer (CEO) John Riccitiello introduces their new lineup during the EA press conference as part E3 in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc forecast third-quarter earnings below Wall Street targets on Tuesday after its “Medal of Honor: Warfighter” title fell short of expectations for a crowded holiday season.

The company reported fiscal second-quarter earnings - excluding certain items - of 15 cents per share, beating the Street view of 11 cents per share as cost cuts took effect.

But it forecast third-quarter earnings in the range of 50 cents to 60 cents, lower than the Street’s view of 71 cents, according to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Our Q3 looks soft mostly due to ‘Medal of Honor,'” CEO John Riccitiello said on a call with analysts.

For the three months ended September 30, the company posted revenue of $711 million, compared with $715 million a year ago. It reported a net loss of $381 million, or $1.21 cents per share, compared with $340 million, or $1.03 per share a year ago.

Adjusted revenue rose about 5 percent, to $1.08 billion, from a year ago. That was in line with analyst estimates, according to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting By Malathi Nayak; Editing by Ciro Scotti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.