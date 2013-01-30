FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Electronic Arts revenue dropped in third quarter
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 30, 2013 / 10:12 PM / 5 years ago

Electronic Arts revenue dropped in third quarter

Malathi Nayak

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc reported lower revenue for the third quarter as the video game industry continued to struggle with flagging sales and experienced a weak holiday quarter.

Electronic Arts revenue fell as the console game business has “been extremely soft” as the industry waits for next-generation versions of Sony Corp’s PlayStation and Microsoft Corp‘s’s Xbox to boost software sales, Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen said.

“Also just a soft economy in Europe and America, that in combination with a weak title in ‘Medal of Honor’ dragged down our revenue for the quarter below what we thought it would be,” Jorgensen said.

For the three months ended December 31, the company posted net revenue of $922 million, compared with $1.06 billion a year ago. It reported a net loss of $45 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with $205 million, or 62 cents per share a year ago.

Adjusted revenue fell 28.5 percent to $1.18 billion from a year ago, short of analyst estimates of $1.29 billion, according to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S. Adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents was slightly above Wall Street’s expectation of 56 cents per share.

Shares of Electronic Arts were down 1.8 percent at $14.80 in after-hours trading, after closing at $15.08 on Wednesday.

Reporting By Malathi Nayak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.