Electronic Arts revenue dropped in first quarter
July 23, 2013 / 8:22 PM / in 4 years

Electronic Arts revenue dropped in first quarter

Malathi Nayak

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O) reported lower revenue, but higher profit for the first quarter.

For the three months ended June 30, the company posted total revenue of $949 million compared with $955 million a year ago. It reported a net profit of $222 million, or 71 cents per share, compared with $201 million, or 63 cents per share a year ago.

Adjusted revenue rose about 1 percent to $495 million from a year ago, exceeding Wall Street analysts’ estimates of $453.8 million, according to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.

Electronic Arts shares were up at $25.30 in after-hours trading after closing at $23.83 on Tuesday.

Reporting by Malathi Nayak. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
