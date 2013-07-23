Electronic Arts revenue dropped in first quarter

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O) reported lower revenue, but higher profit for the first quarter.

For the three months ended June 30, the company posted total revenue of $949 million compared with $955 million a year ago. It reported a net profit of $222 million, or 71 cents per share, compared with $201 million, or 63 cents per share a year ago.

Adjusted revenue rose about 1 percent to $495 million from a year ago, exceeding Wall Street analysts’ estimates of $453.8 million, according to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.

Electronic Arts shares were up at $25.30 in after-hours trading after closing at $23.83 on Tuesday.