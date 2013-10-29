FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Electronic Arts profit rises in second quarter, shares up
#Technology News
October 29, 2013 / 8:16 PM / 4 years ago

Electronic Arts profit rises in second quarter, shares up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An overview shows the Electronic Arts EA exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2013 fair in Cologne August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O) reported higher profit for the second quarter on cost controls and digital sales, although revenues were down on the year ago quarter.

For the three months ended Sept 30, the company posted total revenue of $1.04 billion compared with $1.08 billion a year ago. It reported a net income of $105 million, or 33 cents per share, compared with $49 million, or 15 cents per share a year ago.

Reporting by Malathi Nayak. Editing by Andre Grenon

