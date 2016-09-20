FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Electrovaya CEO expects company to be profitable by first-half 2017
September 20, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

Electrovaya CEO expects company to be profitable by first-half 2017

Arathy S Nair

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Electrovaya Inc chief executive Sankar Das Gupta said he expects the lithium-ion battery maker to turn profitable by the first half of 2017.

"The big jump in revenues is going to come from the March 2017 quarter onwards. So, we will see huge huge revenue jumps and profitability starting from that quarter," Das Gupta told Reuters in an interview.

The company signed an agreement on Tuesday to supply lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles to an original equipment maker, its second such deal with a NYSE-listed Fortune 1000 company.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
