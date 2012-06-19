Shares in Mexico's Elektra surge after derivatives move

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Shares of Mexican retailer Elektra surged on Tuesday after the company said it closed some derivatives positions in a move that traders said could help it hold onto a place in the country’s benchmark index.

Shares in Elektra (ELEKTRA.MX), owned by retail and broadcast mogul Ricardo Salinas, jumped 20.46 percent to 492 pesos. The shares closed at their lowest since the end of August 2010 in the previous session.

The company's shares have slumped since April on concerns that it could be stripped from Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index .MXX when new rules take effect later this year.

The move to close out some of its derivatives contracts would increase the number of Elektra shares available to be freely traded on the market. It would also help the company meet the exchange’s new rules, traders said.

“The most important thing is they will definitely not be out of the index with this,” said Jaime Martinez, a trader at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City.

Mexico’s stock exchange in April issued rules that are beefing up float and liquidity requirements. The changes were seen endangering Elektra’s weight and possibly position in the index.

Many of Elektra’s shares are held by Salinas and his family, while another big chunk has been tied up in derivative instruments known as equity swaps that allow the company to monetize its share-price gains.

The contracts that Elektra closed equal about 4 percent of the company’s shares in circulation at the end of March 2012, the firm said in a filing with the stock exchange.

Elektra closed out 13 contracts, but still held 31 more instruments, 20 of which are dollar-denominated, while the rest are set in pesos, the company said.

Last year, Elektra stock soared 165 percent in the biggest jump of any company in Brazil, Mexico or Argentina. Investors said the IPC’s existing methodology made Elektra too heavily weighted without reflecting the scarcity of its shares.

Salinas enjoyed the largest increase in wealth on Forbes magazine’s list of world billionaires published in March, largely driven by Elektra’s jump in value last year.