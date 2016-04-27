FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: Brazil Eletrobras distributors default on electricity contracts
April 27, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

Exclusive: Brazil Eletrobras distributors default on electricity contracts

Luciano Costa

1 Min Read

A view of the headquarters of Brazil's power company Eletrobras in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Energy distribution subsidiaries of Brazil’s state electricity utility Eletrobras are in default on payment for energy contracts that were forged in previous government supply auctions.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is officially known, confirmed the failure of some of its distributors to pay in a note to Reuters. It blamed a “combination of circumstances,” which it expects to be resolved after July when distributors should resume normal payment on contracts.

Although the size of the overdue payments is not especially large, they have caught the attention of industry leaders because they are unusual in these types of contracts and suggest some distribution firms, mainly state-owned ones, are succumbing to the deepening recession and fall in energy consumption.

Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Tom Brown

