Brazil's Eletrobras says SEC may cancel New York listing
May 11, 2016 / 10:11 PM / in a year

Brazil's Eletrobras says SEC may cancel New York listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run power company Eletrobras is not sure it can make required filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and further delays could lead to the cancellation of its American Depository Receipt listing in New York, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

The company’s 20-F filing, paperwork required of foreign issuers listed in the United States, has been delayed by an internal corruption probe lead by law firms Hogan Lovells and WFaria Advogados that is analyzing potential financial losses from a graft scheme involving local construction firms.

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer

