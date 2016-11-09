FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eletrobras seeks an advance capital installment from government
November 9, 2016 / 11:31 PM / 10 months ago

Eletrobras seeks an advance capital installment from government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's electric sector holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA Eletrobras said on Wednesday it was in talks with the government to secure an advance installment of around 900 million reais for a planned future capital increase.

The company also said it approved a 2017-2021 business plan that management would detail on Nov. 11 in a teleconference call with investors. Executives will also discuss third quarter financial earnings, due out later Wednesday night, at that time.

Reporting by Luciano Costa and Reese Ewing; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
