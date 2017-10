A view of the headquarters of Brazil's power company Eletrobras in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, Brazil’s state-controlled power holding company, was notified that a hearing on a planned delisting of its American depositary receipts by the New York Stock Exchange has been set for Oct. 13.

The company known as Eletrobras disclosed the date for the hearing in a securities filing on Wednesday.