FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil's Eletrobras requests U.S. SEC review for NYSE delisting
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 2, 2016 / 10:07 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Eletrobras requests U.S. SEC review for NYSE delisting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the headquarters of Brazil's power company Eletrobras in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014.Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA on Thursday presented a request for review before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over a potential delisting of the Brazilian company's shares in New York for failing to file relevant financial information.

In a securities filing, the state-controlled utility known as Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) said the New York Stock Exchange will set a date for presentation of the request. The SEC began procedures to delist Eletrobras' American depositary receipts after the company failed to file the so-called 20-F formulary before the deadline.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.