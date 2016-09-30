FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Brazil's Eletrobras CEO says wants to negotiate debt with Petrobras CEO
September 30, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Eletrobras CEO says wants to negotiate debt with Petrobras CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's state-led electricity-utility holding company Eletrobras CEO Wilson Ferreira Jr attends an economics and politics forum in Sao Paulo, Brazil, September 30, 2016.Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Brazilian state-led electricity holding Eletrobras said on Friday he wanted to negotiate directly with his counterpart at Petrobras his company's onerous debt for fuel supplies owed to the state oil firm.

CEO Wilson Ferreira Jr also said that Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as Eletrobras is formally known, is working with consultants, the government and financiers to find a means of restarting work on the stalled Angra 3 nuclear plant.

Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Brad Haynes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
