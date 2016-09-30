Brazil's Eletrobras CEO says wants to negotiate debt with Petrobras CEO

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Brazilian state-led electricity holding Eletrobras said on Friday he wanted to negotiate directly with his counterpart at Petrobras his company's onerous debt for fuel supplies owed to the state oil firm.

CEO Wilson Ferreira Jr also said that Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as Eletrobras is formally known, is working with consultants, the government and financiers to find a means of restarting work on the stalled Angra 3 nuclear plant.