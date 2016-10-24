FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Eletrobras shareholders assembly approves sale of Celg-D
October 24, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 10 months ago

Eletrobras shareholders assembly approves sale of Celg-D

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the headquarters of Brazil's power company Eletrobras in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014.Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled power holding company Eletrobras (ELET5.SA) said on Monday that a shareholders assembly approved the sale of a controlling stake of power distribution company Celg-D.

Eletrobras, or Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, plans to privatize Celg-D in an auction at Sao Paulo-based exchange BM&FBovespa in a date yet to be defined, but possibly in December.

The minimum price for Celg-D, a distributor serving the agricultural-rich Goias state, was set at 1.8 billion reais ($577 million).

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chris Reese

