7 months ago
AES Eletropaulo to revise 2016 indices, pay clients more: letter
January 9, 2017 / 6:57 PM / 7 months ago

AES Eletropaulo to revise 2016 indices, pay clients more: letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian power utility AES Eletropaulo will recalculate its indicators of service quality for 2016 and pay additional compensation to consumers, the company said in a letter to industry regulator Aneel reviewed by Reuters on Monday.

The utility, known formally as Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA (ELPL4.SA) and controlled by AES Corp (AES.N), said indices of outage frequency and duration would be recalculated based on modified baselines from 2014 and 2015. The letter gave no indication of the additional amounts due to customers based on Aneel's compensation rules.

Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Brad Haynes

