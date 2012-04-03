Factbox: Some facts about the Elgin-Franklin gas fields

PARIS (Reuters) - Total plans to send eight experts to its leaking oil and gas platform on Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to assess the steps needed to stop the potentially explosive gas leak, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Here are key facts about Total’s Elgin-Franklin gas fields:

-Elgin and Franklin are two high pressure/high temperature gas and condensate fields, which started production in 2001. They are located in the British North Sea, approximately 240 kilometers east of Aberdeen, in Scotland. The Elgin field was discovered in 1991 and the Franklin field in 1986.

-Total operates these fields through its wholly owned affiliate Elgin Franklin Oil and Gas (EFOG) and increased its stake to 46.17 percent in late 2011. Other stakeholders include ENI (21.86 pct), British Gas (14.11 pct), and E.ON Ruhrgas (5.2 pct). The rest is owned by several smallholders.

-The Group’s equity share of production from the three fields averaged about 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2011.

-The Elgin facility comprises a wellhead platform for the Elgin field and for the Glenelg satellite field and a PUQ platform that is connected to the Elgin wellhead platform by a 90-metre bridge.

-The Franklin facility is located 5 kilometers south of Elgin. It comprises a wellhead platform for the Franklin field, which also allows production from the West Franklin satellite field.

-These facilities stand in water depth of approximately 93 meters, while the reservoir is located 5,300 meters beneath the seabed.

-Hydrocarbons produced from the Elgin, Franklin and West Franklin fields are collected, separated and processed at the central processing facility on the Elgin PUQ platform.

-Total has been operating in the UK since 1962 and had an average production of 169,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Ninety percent of that production comes from the Alwyn platform.

Sources: Total