Former NBA star Elgin Baylor's championship ring up for auction

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Hall of Fame basketball player Elgin Baylor’s championship ring, warm-up suit and other personal items will be auctioned in May in Beverly Hills, Julien’s Auctions said on Wednesday.

Baylor, 78, who was named as one of the NBA’s 50 greatest players, will auction off the 1971-72 NBA Championship ring he earned as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers as well as items from his high school and college days.

The championship ring is expected to fetch between $40,000 and $60,000 while a worn Lakers warm-up suit is estimated at $10,000 - $15,000 at the May 31 auction.

It will be the first time Baylor’s items will be available at auction.

Nicknamed “the rabbit” for his speed and leaping ability, Baylor was drafted by the Minneapolis Lakers as the top overall pick in the 1958 NBA Draft.

Baylor retired during the 1971-72 season, during which the Los Angeles Lakers went on to win a record 33 consecutive games and the NBA championship. He later served as a coach for the New Orleans Jazz and general manager for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Other items to be auctioned include a 14-karat gold NBA “lifetime pass” presented to Baylor upon his retirement ($1,000-$2,000) and game shorts from Baylor’s rookie season, embroidered with the number 14.

Baylor later switched to the number 22, which has since been retired by the Lakers.