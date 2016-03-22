FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FDA approves Eli Lilly drug for psoriasis
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
March 22, 2016 / 8:45 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. FDA approves Eli Lilly drug for psoriasis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The corporate logo of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is shown in Silver Spring, Maryland, November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

(Reuters) - U.S. health regulators said on Tuesday they have approved a drug from Eli Lilly and Co to treat adults with moderate to severe cases of the skin condition plaque psoriasis.

The injectable biotech medicine known chemically as ixekizumab will be sold under the brand name Taltz, the Food and Drug Administration said.

Taltz works by blocking a protein that causes inflammation, which is believed to play a role in development of the autoimmune disorder characterized by red skin and thick, unsightly, scaly white patches.

In large, late-stage clinical trials, ixekizumab led to significant skin clearing compared with a placebo and also helped patients who did not respond to Amgen Inc’s blockbuster treatment Enbrel.

”Today’s approval provides patients suffering from plaque psoriasis with another important treatment option to help relieve the skin irritation and discomfort from the condition,” Julie Beitz, from the FDA’s Office of Drug Evaluation, said in a statement.

Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.