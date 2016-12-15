Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) forecast 2017 earnings and revenue above analysts' estimates, boosted by strong demand for its recently launched drugs, soothing investor concerns after the recent failure of its Alzheimer's drug.

Lilly's shares were up 3.74 percent at $70.20 in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said it expected higher revenue from drugs including Taltz psoriasis treatment, lung cancer drug Cyramza and diabetes treatments Trulicity and Jardiance.

The company's forecast comes almost a month after a major setback to its Alzheimer's program with the failed late-stage trial of solanezumab.

Many investors and families had been counting on Lilly's solanezumab to become the first approved drug to slow progression of the disease, which the Alzheimer's Association estimates will strike as many as 28 million Americans by 2050.

Lilly said last month it would take a $150 million charge in the fourth quarter of 2016 for the failed trial.

U.S. regulators said earlier this month they would allow Lilly to state that Jardiance reduces risk of death from heart problems, potentially giving a strong boost to the drug's future sales.

Jardiance, a once-daily pill also known as empagliflozin, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2014 to help lower blood sugar in patients with type 2 diabetes. It generated global sales of $48 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Lilly sells the drug in partnership with privately held German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim.

"We are already seeing substantial revenue from recently launched products, including Trulicity and Cyramza, and we are pleased with early uptake for Taltz," David Ricks Lilly's incoming chief executive said.

Credit Suisse analysts said Lilly's forecast should be well received and should allow for investor interest to return following the selloff after the failed trial results.

Up to Wednesday's close, Lilly's shares had fallen 11 percent since Nov. 22, a day before the company said its Alzheimer's drug had failed a large late-stage trial.

The company on Thursday lowered its 2016 earnings on a reported basis to $2.57-$2.67 per share from $2.66-$2.76.

Lilly said it expected 2017 revenue to be between $21.8 billion and $22.3 billion and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $4.05-$4.15.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $21.67 billion and earnings per share of $3.97, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lilly also reaffirmed its forecast for annual revenue growth of at least 5 percent between 2015 and 2020.

