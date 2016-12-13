Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that certain patients using its insulin products via a partnership with Express Scripts Holding Co could secure a discount of up to 40 percent.

The discount - designed for patients who pay full retail prices at the pharmacy, such as those who are uninsured - is being put in place for products purchased on Blink Health mobile and web platforms, effective Jan. 1.

Changes in insurance benefits have increased the cost of insulin for some people, Lilly said, noting that discounts and rebates don't directly help the uninsured or people in the deductible phase of their plans.

A deductible is the amount a patient pays for covered health care services before the insurer starts to pay.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders in November raised concerns about the sky-rocketing prices of insulin.

"People are dying or getting sicker because they can't afford their insulin, just so Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk can make outrageous profits," he tweeted.

That month, two prominent U.S. lawmakers called on federal antitrust regulators to probe whether Lilly, Sanofi SA, Merck & Co Inc and Novo Nordisk A/S colluded to set prices for insulin and other diabetes drugs.

The original patent on insulin, a hormone used by diabetics to control blood sugar levels, expired 75 years ago.

Patients can make purchases using a smartphone app or the Blink Health website, which has no membership fees. After entering their prescription details, such as form, dosage and quantity of insulin, a discount will be automatically applied.

Payments will be made online and filled prescriptions can be picked up at any U.S. pharmacy, including Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, CVS Health Corp and Target Corp.

The discount program includes Lilly products such as Humalog, Basaglar and a long-acting biologic being introduced this month by Lilly and Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim, it said.

Blink Health was previously used to provide discounts on generic prescription drugs only.

Lilly's shares were unchanged in premarket trading. They closed at $67.61 on Monday.

