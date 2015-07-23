FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lilly's sales rise for the first time in seven quarters
July 23, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

Lilly's sales rise for the first time in seven quarters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co’s (LLY.N) quarterly sales rose for the first time in seven quarters, helped by demand for its new diabetes and cancer drugs as well as the acquisition of Novartis AG’s NOVN.VX animal health business.

The U.S. drugmaker’s stock rose about 2 percent in trading before the bell on Thursday as the increase in sales also caught Wall Street off guard.

Lilly’s sales had fallen for six quarters in a row as a slew of patent expiries over the past three years slashed demand for its biggest products.

The company’s total revenue rose to $4.98 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from $4.94 billion a year earlier. Analysts’ on average were expecting revenue to fall to $4.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Indianapolis-based company also saw strong demand for its recently launched diabetes drugs Jardiance and Trulicity and its cancer drug Cyramza.

Lilly’s net profit fell to $600.8 million, or 56 cents per share, from $733.5 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 90 cents per share, handsomely beating analysts’ estimate of 74 cents.

Lilly raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast to $3.20-$3.30 per share from $3.10-$3.20.

It also bumped up the lower end of its sales forecast to a range of $19.7-$20.0 billion from $19.5-$20.0 billion.

Up to Wednesday’s close, Lilly’s shares had risen about 25 percent since early January, when it completed the acquisition of Novartis’s animal health business.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
