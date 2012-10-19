FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elisa reports flat profit in line with expectations
October 19, 2012 / 5:51 AM / in 5 years

Elisa reports flat profit in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish telecom operator Elisa ELI1V.HE reported third-quarter profit in line with market expectations and little changed from a year earlier, as mobile and data services sold steadily despite a weak economy.

Quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciations and amortisation (EBITDA) was 134 million euros ($175 million), roughly in line with an average forecast of 136 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll.

The company repeated its outlook for 2012 revenue and EBITDA to be flat and for operating profit to increase due to less depreciation.

($1 = 0.7638 euros)

Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

