Column: Elisabeth Murdoch ignites a family drama

The lecture given by Rupert Murdoch’s daughter Elisabeth to television professionals in Edinburgh has provided the latest twist in a family saga that would do justice to a daytime soap. Tiptoeing gently so as not to further upset her grumpy father, the subtext of her talk was clear: It is time News Corp was run by someone young enough to fully understand the revolution in viewing and program-making habits made possible by digital technology.

More than a dozen years ago, at a Murdoch management retreat in Sun Valley, the young James Murdoch made a passionate plea for News Corp to get with it and address the impending digital revolution before the company was overtaken by others. Rupert Murdoch sat directly in front of his favorite son and applauded loudly. But the elder Murdoch’s attempts to take News Corp into the digital future have often been clumsy, expensive and misguided.

Murdoch père has never been comfortable with the new technologies that have transformed the press and broadcasting. He has always been at home with hard copy and is never happier than when playing with his newspapers. But that era seems to be drawing to its close. His bullying tactics to win business favors from politicians in London have come unstuck, and he is now openly vilified by the British for presiding over a criminal enterprise.

He has had to peel off the newspapers from the rest of his media empire so he can continue to run them as he pleases. His disgraced son James has been called back from the UK to twiddle his thumbs at News Corp headquarters on Sixth Avenue in New York, and his son Lachlan has been exiled to Australia. Elisabeth has made it clear she doesn’t want to run the company and that Rupert’s young daughters by his third wife, Wendy Deng, “may need just a little more time” before they are ready to make their public debuts.

Through repeated derisive pieces in the New York Post, Murdoch has often expressed his contempt for the business acumen of another of the dying breed of family-run media enterprises, that of the Sulzbergers, who own the New York Times. But Elisabeth thinks they have done the right thing by appointing the British Broadcasting Corporation’s former director-general, Mark Thompson, to its top job. “The BBC seems to be the furthest ahead in understanding that our new world demands new eco-systems,” she said in Edinburgh, thanks to “the vision and leadership of Mark Thompson.”

Her father’s belated ventures into new media included the disastrous purchase of MySpace and the founding of iPad tabloid The Daily, which has just shed half its staff and may not survive the winter. His bombastic blasts on Twitter show him to be an old-school conservative curmudgeon carping at ancient grievances as his company, frozen in inaction so long as he presides over its future, implodes around him.

Elisabeth’s remarks are laden with ominous references to the end of an era. “If we want to even contemplate that we have left an indelible mark on time, that we have left behind a legacy like the great cathedral builders of the past, then we have to aspire to be something special and to change and grow,” she said, as if speaking directly to her father. “That is the way that we will live on in others.” She referred to “an unsettling dearth of integrity across so many of our institutions,” and insisted that “we have a responsibility to each other and not just to our bottom line.” And she conceded that News Corp was “a company that is currently asking itself some very significant and difficult questions about how some behaviors fell so far short of its values.”

While praising her father’s most hostile critics -- the television playwright Dennis Potter, who used his dying breath to curse Murdoch, and the author Alan Bennett, who refuses to write for Murdoch papers -- and even suggesting that “without a common statement of purpose there is no credible answer to the Occupy Wall Street movement,” Elisabeth distanced herself from her father’s cynical creed and confirmed that the Murdochs are now a family at war.

Quoting Voltaire (and Spider-Man), she declared that “with great power comes great responsibility,” and, as if to anticipate her father’s acid response to such sissy stuff, she added that such noble thoughts were “not paternalistic or romantic.” For Brits listening to her persuasive and intelligent assessment of where News Corp under her father had gone so badly wrong, there is an obvious comparison to be made between the Murdoch family business and another far more successful enterprise, Britain’s royal family.

Murdoch says he despises the monarchy and the very notion of aristocracy, though he runs his company as if he were the head of an all-powerful Renaissance dynasty. Queen Elizabeth, however, has been canny in maintaining her family’s pre-eminence by meticulously ensuring that she always treats her subjects in a generous, fair and balanced manner. Through the notion of noblesse oblige, a sense that those who are blessed with wealth and privilege should give something back to society, she has ensured her heirs will hold on to the throne. It looks as if the Murdochs are about to lose theirs.

Nicholas Wapshott