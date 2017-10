(Reuters) - Elizabeth Arden Inc’s RDEN.O overseas sales rose 6.3 percent during its fiscal third quarter, helping it to report a profit. But the cosmetics company’s North American sales rose a more modest 1.7 percent and the company’s sales came in below Wall Street forecasts.

Arden, which sells Prevage anti-aging creams and celebrity fragrances by stars including Britney Spears, raised the bottom end of fiscal 2012 EPS forecast.