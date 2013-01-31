FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2013 / 12:31 PM / in 5 years

Elizabeth Arden's second-quarter misses Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Elizabeth Arden Inc RDEN.O reported lower-than-expected second-quarter results due to weak sales at department stores and at a key retailer during the holiday season.

Net income rose to $48.1 million, or 1.58 per share, from $42.4 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company, which licenses fragrance brands from True Religion Apparel and hip-hop star Nicki Minaj and singer Justin Bieber, reported earnings of $1.58 per share.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $468 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.63 per share on revenue of $492.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
