FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elizabeth Hurley parties in pink with a purpose
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
April 13, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

Elizabeth Hurley parties in pink with a purpose

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Elton John played for New York celebrities at a fundraiser for breast cancer research on Tuesday that raised more than $6.8 million. Actress Elizabeth Hurley, fashion designer Vera Wang, dancer Misty Copeland and realty TV star Bethenny Frankel of “Real Housewives of New York” fame were among those attending the annual Hot Pink Party organized by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The Foundation, founded in 1993 by  the late Austrian-American businesswoman Evelyn H. Lauder,  is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world and supports work in 13 countries.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.