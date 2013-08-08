Ellie Mae said to be exploring sale: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI.N), whose software is used by mortgage professionals, is exploring a sale and has interviewed banks to manage the process, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of $820 million, closed 13 percent up at $30.98 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company is expected to start soliciting bids in the next two months, the financial newswire said, citing two people. (link.reuters.com/ken32v)

Ellie Mae reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit last week as it added more customers, and raised its full-year forecast.

The company, whose shares have risen about 37 percent in last six months, has benefited from a rebounding U.S. housing market as record low interest and mortgage rates and high rents prompt more people to buy houses.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment.