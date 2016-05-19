FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elliott to bid for Italian property funds, bets on market recovery
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 19, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

Elliott to bid for Italian property funds, bets on market recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - U.S. investment fund Elliott International is ready to offer as much as 560 million euros ($627 million) for four Italian real estate funds in a bet on the country’s real estate market recovering after years of stagnation.

Elliott is targeting four real estate funds listed on the Milan bourse which own commercial properties and currently trade well below their net asset value (NAV).

The U.S. fund is offering a premium of at least 20 percent compared to Wednesday’s closing prices for Alpha Immobiliare (QFAL.MI), Immobiliare Dinamico (QFID.MI), Mediolanum Real Estate (QFMRA.MI) and Polis (QFPL.MI) but that is still below the funds’ NAV.

The offers are subject to reaching a minimum shareholder approval threshold of 50 percent, Elliott said in a note.

Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.