Elliott to bid for Italian property funds, bets on market recovery

MILAN (Reuters) - U.S. investment fund Elliott International is ready to offer as much as 560 million euros ($627 million) for four Italian real estate funds in a bet on the country’s real estate market recovering after years of stagnation.

Elliott is targeting four real estate funds listed on the Milan bourse which own commercial properties and currently trade well below their net asset value (NAV).

The U.S. fund is offering a premium of at least 20 percent compared to Wednesday’s closing prices for Alpha Immobiliare (QFAL.MI), Immobiliare Dinamico (QFID.MI), Mediolanum Real Estate (QFMRA.MI) and Polis (QFPL.MI) but that is still below the funds’ NAV.

The offers are subject to reaching a minimum shareholder approval threshold of 50 percent, Elliott said in a note.