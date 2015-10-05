FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharpie pen maker Newell to buy Elmer's for about $600 million
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 5, 2015 / 12:43 PM / 2 years ago

Sharpie pen maker Newell to buy Elmer's for about $600 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sharpie pen maker Newell Rubbermaid Inc said it would buy Elmer’s Products Inc, owner of the popular school glue brand, for about $600 million.

The acquired business will be part of Newell Rubbermaid’s writing business with Elmer‘s, X-Acto and Krazy Glue joining the company’s Paper Mate, Sharpie, and Mr. Sketch brands.

Atlanta-based Newell said the deal is expected to close this year and add to adjusted earnings and operating margin in 2016.

Elmer’s net sales for 2015 are projected to be about $240 million, Newell said on Monday.

The company is acquiring Elmer’s from an affiliate of Berwind Corp, a family owned investment management company.

Reuters reported last month that Elmer’s was exploring a sale.

Newell also said it would divest its Levolor and Kirsch window coverings brands from its decor business.

The company reiterated its full-year 2015 profit and revenue forecasts as it expects no impact related to either the Elmer’s acquisition or the planned decor divestiture.

Newell’s shares closed at $40.61 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.