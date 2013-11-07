FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. weather forecaster sees neutral El Niño risk through spring
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 7, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. weather forecaster sees neutral El Niño risk through spring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Thursday it expected neutral El Niño weather conditions to persist in the Northern Hemisphere through spring.

In its monthly report, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center said that atmospheric and ocean conditions during October indicated El Niño was unlikely to cause extreme weather for the Northern Hemisphere through the spring.

Even so, the forecaster cautioned weather conditions could become more extreme.

“Though confidence is highest for (conditions to be) neutral, there are growing probabilities for warm conditions” toward the spring and summer, the forecaster said.

The El Niño weather pattern is eyed with caution, as it can lead to flooding in the United States and South America and trigger drought conditions in Southeast Asia and Australia.

Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.