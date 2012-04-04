Toshiba out of race to turn around Elpida: papers

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp is out of the running among companies bidding to support Elpida Memory’s turnaround, likely leaving three foreign companies including SK hynix and Micron Technology in the race, media reported on Thursday.

Japan’s Asahi and Mainichi newspapers said Toshiba, seen as the preferred partner for the bankrupt memory chipmaker by the government, was no longer bidding. The newspapers did not give a reason, or say where they got their information.