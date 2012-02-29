FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elpida shares plunge 98 percent after bankruptcy filing
#Global Markets
February 29, 2012 / 2:31 AM / in 6 years

Elpida shares plunge 98 percent after bankruptcy filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Elpida DRAM chip (front) is pictured in Taipei March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Elpida Memory Inc 6665.T shed more than 98 percent on Wednesday as investors dumped the stock after it filed for bankruptcy protection early in the week and media reports indicated it would be preparing a rehabilitation plan over the next six weeks.

Elpida opened down 98.1 percent at 5 yen in heavy trade after remaining untraded for most of the morning session with a glut of sell orders.

The Tokyo bourse has said there was no longer any daily limit for the stock’s price moves.

The cash-strapped chipmaker filed for protection from creditors on Monday with $5.6 billion in debt, saying potential partners failed to come through to rescue it.

Reporting By Mari Saito; Editing by Edmund Klamann

