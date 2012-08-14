FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge funds Linden, LIM contest Micron bid for Elpida: document
August 14, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

Hedge funds Linden, LIM contest Micron bid for Elpida: document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Hedge funds Linden Advisors, LIM Advisors and Owl Creek Asset Management are among the Elpida Memory ELPDF.PK bondholders contesting the bankrupt Japanese chipmaker’s restructuring plan, a document filed to a U.S. court showed on Tuesday.

Taconic Capital Advisors is also among the bondholders, who together own about 23 billion yen ($294 million) of bonds issued by Elpida. The bondholders object to the current plan, saying Micron Technology Inc’s (MU.O) bid undervalues Japan’s sole DRAM maker.

($1 = 78.3200 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Junko Fujita, Editing by Mayumi Negishi

