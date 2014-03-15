FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
El Salvador election runner-up appeals to top court for recount
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 15, 2014 / 2:28 AM / 4 years ago

El Salvador election runner-up appeals to top court for recount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Norman Quijano, presidential candidate of the conservative Nationalist Republican Alliance party (ARENA) speaks to Reuters journalists about his demand for the annulment of the election, at the international airport in San Salvador March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - The runner-up in El Salvador’s presidential election said he had requested the Supreme Court on Friday to order a recount of the weekend’s tight contest.

Norman Quijano, a former mayor of San Salvador and candidate of the right-wing Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena) party, finished fewer than 7,000 votes behind Salvador Sanchez Ceren of the ruling leftist Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front.

Quijano, 67, told reporters he filed a request for an injunction with the constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court.

He had already filed a claim with the electoral tribunal to annul the election because of fraud. Political analysts say his challenge is not expected to succeed.

The electoral tribunal has said it could take until early next week to work through Quijano’s legal challenge to the election and settle any remaining doubts.

Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Christine Murray and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.