FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
El Salvador court ratifies ruling-party presidential candidate's win
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 17, 2014 / 4:25 AM / 4 years ago

El Salvador court ratifies ruling-party presidential candidate's win

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Salvador Sanchez Ceren, the presidential candidate for the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN), gives a speech to thousands of supporters gathered to celebrate their victory in the presidential election in San Salvador March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jessica Orellana

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador’s electoral court on Sunday confirmed the victory of ruling-party candidate Salvador Sanchez Ceren in a presidential election a week earlier and threw out his rival’s request to annul the tight contest.

The president of the court, Eugenio Chicas, said it determined that Ceren, from the leftist Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front, won 50.11 percent of the votes while Norman Quijano of the right-wing Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena) won 49.89 percent.

“Based on the results, Salvador Sanchez Ceren and Oscar Samuel Ortiz are declared president and vice-president elect respectively, for the period from June 1 2014 to June 1 2019,” Chicas said.

Quijano, a former mayor of San Salvador, had filed a claim to annul the election due to fraud.

The electoral court said there was not enough evidence to back that claim.

El Salvador’s President Mauricio Funes said he will meet with Ceren on Monday to begin the handover process.

Arena separately on Friday brought an injunction to the country’s Supreme Court seeking a recount of the vote.

Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.